Mamata govt tables resolution against farm laws in assembly amid BJP walkout

Amid a noisy walkout by BJP MLAs, the TMC government Thursday moved a resolution in the West Bengal assembly demanding repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Centre should either withdraw the new laws or step down.

Speaking after the resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee amid vociferous protests by BJP lawmakers, Ms. Banerjee demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convene an all-party meeting to discuss the process of withdrawal of these laws.

The assembly witnessed unruly scenes in the morning after Chatterjee moved the resolution, with BJP MLAs led by their legislative party leader Manoj Tigga rushing to the Well of the House, claiming the TMC government has launched a "misinformation campaign" against the laws.

Mr. Tigga, along with his party MLAs, subsequently walked out shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

"We oppose the anti-farmer laws. We demand their immediate withdrawal. Either the Centre should withdraw the laws or step down," the chief minister said.

Ms. Banerjee said the Union government, which has in the past, waived corporate loans, should also extend the same benefit to farmers.

She also claimed the Delhi police "mishandled" the tractor parade by farmers which resulted in the situation going out of hand on the Republic Day.

"Delhi police is to be blamed for that. What was the Delhi police doing? It was a complete intelligence failure. We will not tolerate farmers being branded as traitors. They are the assets of this nation," she said.

Ms. Banerjee appealed to the Congress and the Left Front to keep aside ideological differences and come together in support of the farmers.