Mamata Banerjee to meet Home Minister Amit Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives to interact with media after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives to interact with media after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Trinamool Congress chief, who is on a three-day visit to the national capital, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will call on Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, leading to speculation that the meeting is an effort to rescue former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar who is under the CBI’s scanner , sources said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, who is on a three-day visit to the national capital, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. She described it as a “government-to-government” meeting and said the discussion was based mostly on development issues related to the State.

Ms. Banerjee also told reporters said that she had sought time with Mr. Shah, insisting that it was part of her routine exercise as Chief Minister to meet the Union Finance and Home Ministers during her trips to Delhi.

She said she will not have time to meet the Finance Minister but will meet the Home Minister.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told reporters in Bengal on Wednesday that he was happy that Ms. Banerjee’s “good sense” had prevailed with regard to her meeitng witht the Prime Minister. “But I think it’s too late. Her attempts to save herself and her party from the CBI will not yield any results,” he said.

Several TMC leaders and former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar have come under the CBI scanner in connection with a ponzi scam related to the Saradha group. The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people of ₹2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.

Assembly polls in Bengal are due in April-May 2021.

