Constitutional obligation that we meet, says Mamata on meeting PM

Describing her visit to New Delhi and her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “courtesy call”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 17 told journalists before taking a flight to New Delhi, “It is our Constitutional obligation to meet each other to work for the country.”

Asked by mediapersons what issues she would raise with the Prime Minister, she said, “I don’t know what I will say because it does not look nice to speak anything before the meeting.”

Ms. Banerjee is likely to meet the Prime Minister on September 18.

Interestingly, the West Bengal Chief Minister had a chance encounter with Mr. Modi’s wife Jashodaben, with whom she exchanged pleasantries. Ms. Jashodaben, who had visited the Kalyaneshwari temple in Asansol on Monday, was waiting at the airport for an evening flight to Gujarat when she met the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson. Ms. Banerjee also gifted a saree to Ms. Jashodaben

The meeting between the West Bengal Chief Minister and the Prime Minister comes at a time when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is caught in a legal tussle with senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of West Bengal Police (CID) Rajeev Kumar, triggering speculation in political and social circles.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya directly linked the meeting to the developments centring around Mr. Kumar, saying that the Chief Minister was aware that if Mr. Kumar “started to sing in custody, half of her Cabinet would be behind bars”.

TMC leader and Kolkata’s mayor Firhad Hakim said that the BJP leaders’ comments leave little room for doubt that the CBI was “working in accordance with instructions from the BJP”.

Centre owes funds

The Chief Minister said that she was going to Delhi after a long time, and that there were a number of routine works lined up, related to the State. “The Centre owes us some funds and then there is the issue of lot of public sector units, merger of banks,” she said. Ms. Banerjee also hinted at the privatisation of Air India and Indian Railways, and said that employees of these organisations had met her in this regard.

She also underlined the issue of the change of the name of the State from West Bengal to Bangla, which is pending with the Centre. This will be the TMC chairperson’s first meeting with the Prime Minister after the BJP-led government returned to power for its second term in 2019. While Ms. Banerjee had met the Prime Minister on a few occasions in his first term, the last meeting between the two leaders was at a convention of the Visva-Bharati University in 2018.