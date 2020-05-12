Major haul of marijuana in Malkangiri

Over 2,000 kilograms of marijuana, worth over ₹1 crore, was seized by the police from a van at Orkel in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Sunday night.

Despite the continuing lockdown for COVID-19, the contraband was being smuggled to Chhattisgarh. Four persons from Malkangiri have been arrested.

The seized drug was packed in 66 plastic gunny bags. The seized drug weighed 2,004 kg.

Vehicle intercepted

According to Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, a police team from Orkel during regular checking at Surlokonda market square intercepted the vehicle transporting the contraband to Chhattisgarh.

Thus year, a total of over 8,018 kg of marijuana has been seized in Malkangiri district while being smuggled out.

Fifty-eight persons have been arrested for their involvement in the illegal trade and 24 vehicles seized, police sources said.

Marijuana is illegally cultivated in remote Maoist-infested regions of Malkangiri district.