Other States

Maintenance awarded to 575 women in U.P. not paid, Allahabad High Court told

The Allahabad High Court which was hearing a case in which the Varanasi police were unable to explain why they have not been able to trace a man missing for over four years   | Photo Credit: Aashish Saxena

Maintenance awarded to 575 women by courts in two major districts of Uttar Pradesh including Varanasi and Prayagraj has not been paid by their husbands, according to data submitted to the Allahabad High Court.

The district judges of Varanasi and Prayagraj submitted the information in the High Court which was hearing a case in which the Varanasi police were unable to explain why they have not been able to trace a man missing for over four years after a lower court directed him to pay a maintenance to his wife after alleged domestic violence.

Summons not served

In Varanasi, 136 such cases were before the district court while 347 were in the family court. The award of maintenance had been ordered in these cases but they were not executed as the summons had not been served till date, the High Court noted. In a letter submitted by the district judge Prayagraj on October 22, a similar reason was given about 92 cases.

The High Court had on two occasions in the recent months directed the two districts to submit the data while hearing the case of Priyanka Upadhyay whose husband Arvind Upadhyay has been untraceable since 2017.

Ms. Upadhyay had filed a case of domestic violence against her husband and on November 4, 2016 a lower court directed him to provide a separate living room to her and their daughter along with a maintenance of ₹1,000. The court passed another order saying if the husband did not comply with the first order, the local SHO must ensure its compliance.

The husband then moved the High Court against the orders and on December 5, 2016 got an interim order ex parte where both orders were stayed. When the man was asked to be produced before the High Court, his counsel said he was missing since April 9, 2017. A missing person FIR was also lodged on May 16, 2018, his counsel told the court.

Judge comes down on authorities

On October 27, Justice Manju Rani Chauhan granted Commissioner of Police Varanasi two weeks and no further time to trace Arvind Upadhyay, as the court came down on the authorities for not informing it about the status of the case.

“This court is sorry to record as how many times and for how long, the Commissioner, Varanasi will pray for time to trace a person who is missing for more than four years like the applicant and this court will continue to grant the same,” Justice Chauhan said.

Varanasi Commissioner in an affidavit submitted in the High Court said a police team had been constituted to trace the man and the officers in Varanasi were trying their best to trace him.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Amarinder 'coward', 'crybaby', says Sidhu

Akhilesh and Shivpal Yadav to come together on Mulayam Singh's birthday

Elated over Bihar bypolls outcome, Nitish Kumar takes potshots at Lalu Prasad

Gehlot emerges stronger after victory in Assembly bypolls

Opposition activists lock up Odisha WCD minister in govt bungalow during Kuchinda bandh

51% cut in stubble burning this season against corresponding period last year: Air quality panel

Madhya Pradesh govt to bring law to recover property damages from rioters: Minister

Quake behind Arunachal river turbidity caused mass fish death

Five criminal cases against 71 for provocative posts on social media: Tripura Police

Lakhimpur violence: Court defers till November 15 hearing on bail plea of Ashish Mishra, two others

Nothing further to add on allegations against Anil Deshmukh: Param Bir Singh

Delhi High Court refuses to reinstate dismissed BSF constable in contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operative

J&K govt to handover 122 acres of land to AAI to build new airport terminal at Jammu

NIA arrests Bangladeshi national for links with banned terror outfit JMB

PM Modi expected to visit Bhopal to attend tribal convention on November 15

Stones pelted at cars, trucks on Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway; seven vehicles damaged in Gujarat

Money laundering case | A timeline of events leading up to Anil Deshmukh’s arrest

Farmers’ condition under BJP rule exposing lies of govt: Akhilesh Yadav

Eastern Railway withdraws fare hike in certain trains

BJP leader removed from party post in Jammu after police lodge FIR
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2021 8:05:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/maintenance-awarded-to-575-women-in-up-not-paid-allahabad-high-court-told/article37326257.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY