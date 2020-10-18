Main accused in Ballia murder case arrested

He allegedly opened fire in the presence of police and administrative officials

The police on Sunday arrested the main accused in the Ballia murder case in which the accused person, linked to local BJP MLA Surendra Singh, had allegedly opened fire in the presence of police officers and administrative officials.

Dhirendra Pratap Singh was arrested by the Special Task Force near the Polytechnic Crossing in Lucknow at around 11:40 a.m., said the police. He was nabbed on the basis of inputs that he was coming to the said spot to meet an associate, said the STF.

The family of the victim had alleged that after firing the shots on Thursday, the accused was allowed to flee by the police.

Dhirendra Pratap’s brothers Narendra Singh and Devendra Singh and his associates Sandoah Yadav and Amarjeet had already been arrested. The police said they recovered two 315 bore illegal country-made pistols from Santosh Yadav and Amarjeet, who were nabbed in Ballia on Sunday.

Dhirendra Pratap would be taken to Ballia for investigation, said the STF.

The incident took place in Durjanpur village in Rewati area of Ballia when a person was shot dead in the presence of police and administrative officials after a dispute broke out between two groups during a village meeting over the selection process of a ration shop.

The SDM and the entire police force on the spot had been suspended for laxity.