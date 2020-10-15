Man shot dead in front of police, officials in Ballia

Dispute broke out between two groups during a village meeting over selection of a ration shop

A man was shot dead in the presence of police officers and administrative officials after a dispute broke out between two groups during a village meeting over the selection of a government ration shop in Ballia in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The son of the deceased person claimed that the accused, identified as Dhirendra Pratap Singh, was linked to sitting BJP MLA Surendra Singh though it could not be independently verified.

CM orders suspension

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), circle officer (of DSP rank) and police personnel on the spot all be suspended immediately, said a government spokesperson.

Strictest action would be taken against the accused and the role of the officers shall be investigated and if responsible, criminal action shall be taken, said the government.

The incident took place in Durjanpur village in Rewati area of Ballia. Visuals from the ground showed a large number of villagers running for cover near a field as several rounds of bullets could be heard being fired.

Ballia Superintendent of Police Devendra Bath said the selection process of a ration shop was on when an argument broke out between two local help groups, one of them supported by Mr. Singh, the accused.

When there was a ruckus, the SDM halted the process and when the rest of the people were leaving, Mr. Singh fired shots, in which one Jai Prakash got shot, said the SP.

Jai Prakash died on the way to hospital, added the officer.

The Ballia police said the body had been sent for autopsy and attempts were being made to arrest the accused.

Abhishek Kumar Pal, son of the deceased, told local media that his father was shot in the presence of the SDM, the SHO and CO and that at least 500 persons were present at the scene.

Mr. Pal claimed that around 20-25 shots were fired, of which 2-3 hit his father.

Unfortunate: MLA

Mr. Surendra Singh said the incident was unfortunate and demanded action against the local administration.

Talking to a TV channel, he said whatever happened was wrong. Lathis were used and bricks were also thrown, he said, when asked if the accused was a BJP worker.