Maharashtra students stuck in Kota to return

Maharashtra government on Saturday initiated the process to bring back over 2,000 students from the State stranded in Kota, Rajasthan, due to the nationwide lockdown.

Abhay Yawalkar, Director Disaster Management, government of Maharashtra, wrote to the authorities in Rajasthan requesting them to inform institutes in Kota about the scheduled transport of students and their parents. He will also speak to Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments, as buses carrying students will be travelling through these two States.

Students and parents will be kept in 14 days of quarantine on their return and there will be a complete medical check-up afterwards.

Mr. Yawalkar, in his letter to the Rajasthan government, said Maharashtra was ready to accept the movement of students and their parents from Kota. Copies of the letter have been sent to Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe, who had first raised the issue with Maharashtra and Rajasthan governments, welcomed the news. “Everyone wants to be home at times like these. We thank Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackerayji and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlotji for responding positively to our request,” he said.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan had written to Mr. Thackeray on Friday making the same request.

Two weeks back, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments too had begun the process to bring their students back from Kota.