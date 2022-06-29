Maharashtra political turmoil live | Governor asks CM Thackeray to prove his majority on June 30

Here are the latest updates regarding the ongoing political turmoil in the politics of Maharashtra

Security personnel stand guard outside Raj Bhawan during a meeting between Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis along with other BJP MLAs, amid the political crisis in Maharashtra that is threatening MVA’s government, in Mumbai, June 28, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the latest updates regarding the ongoing political turmoil in the politics of Maharashtra

In yet another emotional appeal to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs stationed in Guwahati, party president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he still cared for them and was ready to find a way out of the present situation by talking to them personally.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, a BJP delegation led by Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, along with senior leaders Ashish Shelar, Chandrakant Patil and Pravin Darekar, late on Tuesday night met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and raised the demand to ask the Thackeray government to prove majority at the earliest.

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What led to the political crisis in Maharashtra?

The BJP, which still has been claiming that it has nothing to do with the internal feud, has reportedly called all its MLAs and affiliated independents to Mumbai on Wednesday.

On Monday, Thackeray allocated the departments of rebel ministers to their colleagues in the cabinet.

The Shiv Sena at the political crossroads

The rebellion by Mr. Shinde is most significant in the outfit’s 56-year-old history as it threatens to bring down the party-led government in Maharashtra, while the other revolts took place when it was not in power in the State.

Here are the latest updates

9:39 am

Maharashtra governor asks CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority on June 30

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority on June 30. -Alok Deshpande

9:30 am

Eknath Shinde visits Kamakhya temple, to return to Mumbai on Thursday

Dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday stepped out of Radisson Blu hotel here, where he and other rebel Maharashtra MLAs are camping since June 22, and visited Kamakhya temple to seek blessings.

Mr. Shinde told reporters outside the temple that he will return to Mumbai on Thursday to “complete the formalities”. Implying he would participate in moves to form a new government.

He along with two more MLAs from the western State visited the temple atop Neelachal hill on the bank of Brahmaputra early morning. -PTI

9.00 am

PIL plea in HC seeks FIR against the Thackerays, Raut

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking registration of First Information Report (FIR) against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

The PIL sought a direction to restrain all the three from making any statements against the members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) who are with rebel leader Eknath Shinde in Guwahati.