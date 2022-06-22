Maharashtra political turmoil live | No decision until MLAs return to State: Sanjay Raut on question of Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation

Maharashtra’s ruling alliance on June 21 battled its worst crisis since coming into existence in 2019 after senior Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party and herded some MLAs to BJP-ruled Gujarat, putting a huge question mark on the stability of the two-and-a-half-year-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government

Shivsena MP Sanjay Raut had earlier tweeted that Maharashtra’s political developments are heading towards dissolvement of the Assembly. File | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Following the results of the MLC elections, Sena leader and MVA Minister Eknath Shinde is said to have taken 11 party MLAs with him in what seems likely to be a rebellion within the saffron party against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In Monday’s council poll, a total of 12 Sena MLAs cross-voted in favour of BJP candidates.

Shiv Sena removed Eknath Shinde from the post of Legislature Party leader.

Here are the latest updates

Maharashtra | 1.53 pm

No decision until MLAs return to Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut on question of CM’s resignation

“There will be no decision until all MLAs return to Maharashtra,” says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut when asked about whether CM Uddhav Thackeray will resign today.

Maharashtra | 12:47 pm

Kamal Nath says cabinet will not be dissolved

Kamal Nath says, “We are confident that the Shiv Sena remains strong and United under Uddhav Thackeray. I do not think that cabinet will dissolve assembly.”

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray tests positive for COVID-19. He will attend cabinet meeting via video conferencing. -Alok Deshpande

Maharashtra | 12:01 pm

Discussions with Eknath Shinde positive: Sanjay Raut

Even as rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with some party MLAs have moved to Guwahati in Assam, Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said he has been holding discussions with Shinde and the talks are “positive”.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr. Raut said Mr. Shinde has not put forth any conditions before the party, and those discussions are also underway with other Sena leaders who are with Mr. Shinde. -PTI

Maharashtra | 11:59 am

Sanjay Raut says Maharashtra politics is heading towards dissolving of the assembly

As Mr. Shinde who is stationed in Guwahati claimed the support of 40 MLAs, senior Sena leader and vociferous supporter of the MVA experiment Sanjay Raut tweeted that Maharashtra’s political developments are heading towards dissolvement of Assembly. -Alok Deshpande

महाराष्ट्रातील राजकीय घडामोडींचा प्रवास विधान सभा बरखास्तीचया दिशेने.. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 22, 2022

Maharashtra | 11:30 am

Congress MLAs not for sale: Kamal Nath on Maharashtra political crisis

Amid the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government facing a crisis following the revolt by a section of its MLAs, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday said his party is united and its MLAs are “not for sale”.

Mr. Nath, who was on Tuesday appointed as the AICC observer in Maharashtra in the wake of the political turmoil in the state, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar are expected to meet Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray around noon. -PTI

11:23 am

Aaditya Thackeray removes Tourism Minister portfolio from Twitter bio

CM Thackeray’s son and State’s Environment and Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray removed the minister tag from his Twitter bio.

Sena RS MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has said that Aaditya Thackeray never had minister tag on his Twitter bio. -Alok Deshpande

9:54 am

We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs

A Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister, who is among the dissidents led by party leader Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday said they do not have any complaints against the Sena leadership, but they have been upset with the style of function of the NCP and Congress, the other two ruling alliance partners in the State.

The Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra into a crisis, arrived in Assam’s Guwahati city by a chartered flight on Wednesday. -PTI

9:25 am

Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik says party should renew ties with BJP

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday said the party should renew ties with the BJP, as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government faces a crisis following a revolt by a section of Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

Mr. Sarnaik, the MLA from Thane’s Ovala-Majiwada constituency, has been facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He had last year written a letter to Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, saying the party should team up with the BJP to save its leaders from action by central agencies. -PTI

Maharashtra | 9:06 am

Maharashtra CM to hold a cabinet meeting

CM Uddhav Thackeray has called a cabinet meeting at 1 pm at Mantralaya where he is likely to announce the future course of action.

Assam | 8:47 am

Over 30 Maharashtra MLAs arrive in Guwahati

Rebel Maharashtra minister and independent Bachchu Kadu says on Television that 33 Sena MLAs and three independents are in Guwahati with Eknath Shinde at the moment. -Alok Deshpande

This photo is from a hotel in Surat where 35 MLAs are seen | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Assam | 8:08 am

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs arrive in Assam

A chartered flight carrying Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party bringing a crisis to the MVA government in Maharashtra, arrived here early Wednesday.

Sources said that the flight from Surat in Gujarat landed at Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi international airport at around 6.30 am.

The exact number of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs travelling in the flight is not known immediately but the flight had 89 passengers, including onboard crew, sources said. -PTI

Assam | 8 am

I have 40 MLAs with me: Shinde claims from Guwahati

Eknath Shinde, the leader of rebellion in ruling Shiv Sena on Wednesday claimed he has 40 MLAs with him.

Mr. Shinde, who arrived at the Guwahati airport, spoke to reporters for the first time since his decision to rebel against his own party.

Maharashtra | June 21

Shiv Sena houses its MLAs in Mumbai hotels to avoid poaching

The Shiv Sena has housed its MLAs in different hotels in Mumbai after its senior leader and Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party and camped at Surat in Gujarat along with some fellow dissident legislators, an MLA said on Tuesday night.

Party MLAs have been housed at different hotels in Mumbai, the MLA from the city said.

This has been done to avoid poaching of legislators, the MLA said. -PTI

Policemen stand guard outside the residence of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, amid speculations of him joining the BJP along with other Shiv Sena MLAs, in Thane, June 21, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai | June 21

Shinde urged Thackeray to renew ties with BJP, claims Sena leader

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had on Monday urged Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to renew the party’s alliance with the BJP, a senior Sena leader claimed.

The leader said Mr. Thackeray had sent his confidante Milind Narvekar and Mr. Shinde’s aide Ravindra Phatak to Surat to talk to the rebel leader, who is camping there along with other Sena MLAs since Monday night. A call was made to Mr. Thackeray from Surat, the leader said. -PTI

Gujarat | June 21

Sena minister Shinde meets MLA Nitin Deshmukh at Surat hospital

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, who is camping in a hotel in Gujarat’s Surat city along with other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, met party legislator Nitin Deshmukh at the civil hospital here on Tuesday night, sources said.

Mr. Deshmukh was rushed to the civil hospital from the hotel on Monday night itself after his health deteriorated, they said, but did not elaborate on the nature of his ailment that led to the hospitalization. -PTI

Maaharashtra | June 21

BJP exploring possibility of government formation in Maharashtra, says BJP leader

A senior BJP leader from Maharashtra on Tuesday evening said his party was exploring the possibility of government formation in the State, amid a crisis in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi due to the rebellion of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde while party leaders held a series of meetings to firm up a strategy.

Speaking to PTI on the condition of anonymity, the leader, who had served as a minister in the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis government, added that “our priority is for the smooth transition of power”. -PTI