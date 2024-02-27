GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tables ₹8,609 crore supplementary demands

On Day 1 of interim Budget session, Mr. Pawar, who holds the Finance portfolio, presented the additional fund requirements in both the State Assembly and the Council

February 27, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - MUMBAI

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during the first day of the Budget session of the State Assembly at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai on February 26, 2024.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during the first day of the Budget session of the State Assembly at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai on February 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

On the first day of the five-day Budget session of the State Legislature, the Maharashtra government on Monday tabled supplementary demands amounting to ₹8,609 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented these additional fund requirements, exceeding the budgetary allocation, in both the Legislative Assembly and Council. “I table the supplementary demands of ₹8,609 .17 crore before the House,” Mr. Pawar announced.

The supplementary demand note highlighted a sum of ₹2,210 crore allocated for providing financial assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal showers, hailstorms, and water scarcity, resulting in crop destruction. During the Winter session in December last year, supplementary demands totalling ₹55,520.77 crore were presented in the State Legislature and later approved.

Mr. Pawar, who also heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), will present the interim Budget for 2024-25 on Tuesday. The discussions on the presented Budget will take place on February 28 and March 1.

As the Lok Sabha election is scheduled for April-May and State Assembly elections are set for September-October, there is anticipation for the announcement of populist pre-poll sops in the upcoming Budget. The provisions will be made in the vote-on-account for four months from April 1 to July 31.

Condolence resolutions

Both Houses paid tributes to late former Lok Sabha Speaker and former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Manohar Joshi, who passed away last week. It also remembered BJP MLA Rajendra Patni, who recently died.

Manohar Joshi, the first Chief Minister of undivided Shiv Sena from 1995 to 1999, also served as a Member of Parliament and Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 during the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He succumbed to a cardiac arrest at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Friday.

Opposition protest

Meanwhile, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) staged a protest accusing the government of misleading the Maratha and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Waddetiwar along with Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat and other legislators gathered at the Vidhan Bhavan to protest against the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / budgets and budgeting

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.