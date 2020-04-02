Maharashtra denied permission for Jamaat event in March

Maharashtra narrowly escaped a situation similar to the one arising out of the mid-March Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area.

A much bigger Tablighi Ijtema, with an estimated attendance of around 45,000 delegates, was to be organised in Vasai, neighbouring Mumbai, on March 14 and 15.

However, the Home Department moved swiftly in the first week of March and convinced the organisers to call off the event. Confirming this, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, in an exclusive interview, explained how the government negotiated with the organisers to cancel the programme.

“When we realised that a gathering of over 45,000 people at one place for two days could be a great health risk, we decided to take firm action,” Mr. Deshmukh said.

Referring to the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, Mr. Deshmukh said the event should not have taken place. “When the Maharashtra police can cancel permission, why couldn’t the Delhi police do so?” he asked.

On January 22, one Abdulkayyum Abdulahad Azmi, representing Shamim Education and Welfare Society, had applied to the Manikpur police station in Palghar district for permission to hold the Tablighi Ijtema on March 14 and 15.

On March 6, the Manikpur police station cancelled permission for the Ijtema, citing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the reason.