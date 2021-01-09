Maharashtra colleges may open from January 20

Colleges in Maharashtra could reopen from January 20 with 50% students in attendance.
The State’s Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said on Saturday that the government would be holding discussions with all district administrations in the coming days to finalise the plans to reopen colleges.
“Though cases of coronavirus are steadily coming down, we have to be extremely careful and ensure that the infection does not spread again. This is the prime reason why the government is delaying reopening of colleges, technical colleges and engineering colleges in Maharashtra,” Mr. Samant said.
Since the vaccination program will take off soon, we have started looking at options to reopen the institutions. “My department will be holding meeting with all district collectors over the next eight days. We will review the Covid situation there as well as whether quarantine centres set up there have been closed. I will be holding discussions with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chalk out strategy for reopening colleges by January 20,” he said.
Special set of guidelines would be issued for reopening of colleges, he added. “I want to assure all that any decision on reopening of the institutions would be taken by giving highest priority to the safety of students, professors and non-teaching staff,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath