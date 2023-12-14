GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker rejects discussion on Pune, Chandrapur Lok Sabha byelections

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker dismissed former CM Prithviraj Chavan’s request for the State’s stance on conducting byelections in Pune and Chandrapur

December 14, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar at his office in Vidhan Bhavan.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar at his office in Vidhan Bhavan. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday dismissed former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan’s demand for the State’s stance on conducting byelections in Pune and Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituencies.

This comes after the Bombay High Court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to promptly conduct the byelection for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, stating the need to avoid leaving constituents unrepresented for an extended period.

Mr. Chavan, raised the matter under “point of information,” and sought clarity on the Maharashtra government’s position regarding the court’s directive.

“The Bombay High Court has directed the EC to hold byelection for Pune and Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituencies vacated after the death of the respective MPs. I want to know the Maharashtra government’s stand over it because, without the State’s approval, the elections cannot be held,” he said.

He said without the State’s approval, the elections could not proceed and insisted on a response from someone on the Treasury bench.

However, Mr. Narwekar rejected the demand, stating that the house cannot discuss developments in other constitutional bodies. “There have been some directives about the holding of the byelection. This house cannot discuss any developments that have taken place in other constitutional bodies,” the Speaker said.

He added that no discussion would take place on the matter in the Assembly.

After hearing a petition filed by Sughosh Joshi, a resident of Pune, against the ECI’s decision not to hold the byelection for the vacant post following the demise of MP Girish Bapat on March 29, the court directed the election body to conduct byelection immediately.

Mr. Joshi in his plea also said that delaying the byelection was a violation of the electorate’s right, citing the Representation of People Act, Section 151A, which mandates filling a vacancy through a byelection within six months.

He said that after Mr. Bapat’s death, constituents had no voice in Parliament, especially about significant delays in several developmental projects in Pune.

