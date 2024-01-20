Madhya Pradesh poll drubbing | Congress serves notices to 150 leaders for 'anti-party' activities

January 20, 2024 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh Congress's disciplinary committee has issued show-cause notices to nearly 150 local leaders for allegedly engaging in "anti-party" activities during the November 2023 State Assembly polls.

“The committee issued the notices on January 19, giving the leaders 10 days to respond, failing which strict action including expulsion from the party would be initiated,” according to a senior party functionary.

This move by the Congress comes after the Assembly poll results in which the party managed to win just 66 seats in the 230-member House. It is also seen as a part of the party's efforts to reorganise before the general elections, signalling a zero-tolerance policy towards internal sabotage and indiscipline.

The stern stance from the Congress comes following numerous complaints from the majority of the 164 nominees who lost in the polls, attributing their defeat to "internal sabotage." The notices were issued after a meeting of the State Congress' disciplinary committee on January 19.

In a press release, the disciplinary committee chief and MPCC treasurer Ashok Singh warned that the party will consider taking action against those who engaged in "anti-party" activities.

"If we don't get satisfactory explanation from those who had been served notices, we are going to expel them," a senior Congress functionary told PTI.

At the disciplinary committee's meeting, its members endorsed the decision to show the door to party rebels who contested the Assembly polls. The Congress has expelled a number of rebels who defied leadership and fought against official candidates. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Assembly elections by winning 163 seats.