Low pressure to bring rain over Kolkata and south Bengal

A low pressure area is likely to develop over the east central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours causing light thunderstorms in Kolkata and adjoining areas of south Bengal, officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre said here on Monday.

“Conditions are likely to become favourable for advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of Sikkim, Odisha and West Bengal during 11-12 June 2020,” it said. Kolkata and adjoining areas have been receiving rainfall in the past 24 hours. Overnight rainfall recorded at Alipore was around 69 mm leaving certain parts waterlogged.

On Monday evening, the weather office predicted “moderate thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind with speed 30-40 kmph and light to moderate rainfall” in Kolkata and districts like South and North 24 Parganas, Hogghly and East Medinipur. After Cyclone Amphan in several areas embankments were breached in the Sunderbans. There were reports of areas getting flooded during the high tide on June 6.