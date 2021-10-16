Lion mauls a girl to death in Gir

The incident occurred in the wee hours on early Friday

An eight year old daughter of a migrant farm labourer was mauled to death by a lion in a village in Amreli district on Friday.

The incident occurred in the wee hours on early Friday when a pair of lion roaming in the field picked up the girl when family of migrant labourers were sleeping in the open field.

"When her parents and other labourers realised that the girl was missing, they went looking for her and found her remains in a nearby field. They also spotted two lions in the same area," the forest department officials said after the incident.

“While no one saw the lions taking the girl away, circumstantial evidence suggests that the child was mauled to death by the animals,” a local forest official added.