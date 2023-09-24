Land around Assam monastery to be reserved for indigenous people

September 24, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Assam government is working on a law to create an indigenous-only zone around Batadrava, the birthplace of 15th-16th century saint-reformer Srimanta Sankaradeva who propounded neo-Vaishnavism.

Batadrava, which is in Nagaon district, is about 130 km east of Guwahati.

“We shall soon come up with a law to throw a protective ring of 8 km radius around Batadrava Than (holy spot alongside a satra or monastery). The land within this zone will be conserved for khilonjia (indigenous people) only,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a programme marking the 575th birth anniversary of the saint-reformer on Sunday.

Batadrava is to the followers of neo-Vaishnavism what Vatican City is to the Roman Catholics. Freeing land belonging to this monastery and 912 others from alleged encroachment by migrant Muslims is a BJP poll promise.

“We have also decided to develop and beautify a total of 21 places where Srimanta Sankaradeva stayed even for a night during his spiritual journey. A modern namghar (prayer hall) will be built in these places and a 15-day circuit will touch these 21 places,” Mr. Sarma said.

On December 25, 2020, Home Minister Amit Shah, laid the foundation stone of a ₹22 crore project to develop and beautify Batadrava. The project entails a park, an auditorium, and a tourist guesthouse.