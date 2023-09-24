HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Land around Assam monastery to be reserved for indigenous people

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said an area of 8 km around Batadrava will be reserved for indigenous people

September 24, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees perform Naam-Prasanga on the occasion of the tirubhab tithi (death anniversary) of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankaradeva at his birthplace Batadrava in Nagaon on September 16, 2023.

Devotees perform Naam-Prasanga on the occasion of the tirubhab tithi (death anniversary) of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankaradeva at his birthplace Batadrava in Nagaon on September 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Assam government is working on a law to create an indigenous-only zone around Batadrava, the birthplace of 15th-16th century saint-reformer Srimanta Sankaradeva who propounded neo-Vaishnavism.

Batadrava, which is in Nagaon district, is about 130 km east of Guwahati.

“We shall soon come up with a law to throw a protective ring of 8 km radius around Batadrava Than (holy spot alongside a satra or monastery). The land within this zone will be conserved for khilonjia (indigenous people) only,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a programme marking the 575th birth anniversary of the saint-reformer on Sunday.

Batadrava is to the followers of neo-Vaishnavism what Vatican City is to the Roman Catholics. Freeing land belonging to this monastery and 912 others from alleged encroachment by migrant Muslims is a BJP poll promise.

“We have also decided to develop and beautify a total of 21 places where Srimanta Sankaradeva stayed even for a night during his spiritual journey. A modern namghar (prayer hall) will be built in these places and a 15-day circuit will touch these 21 places,” Mr. Sarma said.

On December 25, 2020, Home Minister Amit Shah, laid the foundation stone of a ₹22 crore project to develop and beautify Batadrava. The project entails a park, an auditorium, and a tourist guesthouse.

Related Topics

Assam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.