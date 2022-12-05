Lalu Prasad, daughter Rohini doing fine after ‘successful’ kidney transplant surgery

December 05, 2022 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on December 5 underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav informed.

Mr. Tejashwi Yadav said both his father and elder sister Rohini Acharya, who donated one of her kidneys to the 74-year-old, were fine after the surgery.

“After a successful kidney transplant operation, Papa has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and our national president are fine. Gratitudes to all those who prayed for them and wished them well,” he tweeted, along with a video from the hospital.

पापा का किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट ऑपरेशन सफलतापूर्वक होने के बाद उन्हें ऑपरेशन थियेटर से आईसीयू में शिफ्ट किया गया।



डोनर बड़ी बहन रोहिणी आचार्य और राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी दोनों स्वस्थ है। आपकी प्रार्थनाओं और दुआओं के लिए साधुवाद। 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JR4f3XRCn2 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 5, 2022

Earlier, before undergoing the operation, Ms. Acharya had shared pictures with her father at the hospital, saying “Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck.”

In her early 40s and married to a Singapore-based software professional, Ms. Acharya has been garnering praise on social media for her dedication towards her father.

Ready to rock and roll ✌️

Wish me a good luck 🤞 pic.twitter.com/R5AOmFMW0E — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 5, 2022

Serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, Mr. Lalu Prasad, a former Chief Minister of Bihar, is out on bail granted by the court on medical grounds.

Prayer congregations were held in several parts of the State for the leader as also his daughter.

From ‘havan’ to ‘Mahamrityunjay jaap’, temples in Patna and elsewhere witnessed observances of all kinds for the well-being of the socialist leader.

At a popular Sufi shrine right across the road from Patna High Court, RJD supporters led by MLC Qari Sohaib offered prayers for the leader.

“May our national president live long and may every parent be blessed with a daughter like Rohini,” said State RJD president Jagadanand Singh at the party headquarters in Patna, where workers erupted in joy upon hearing that the supremo was in good shape.

(With PTI inputs)