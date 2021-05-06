Lalu likely to hold virtual meeting with party leaders on Covid-19 situation

His younger son and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Tejashwi Yadav will be part of the meeting.

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who recently has got bail and come out of jail in a fodder scam case, is likely to hold a virtual meeting with party leaders on May 9 on the Covid-19 situation in Bihar.

If party sources are to be believed, Mr. Prasad, who after being released from jail is currently staying at the residence of his elder daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti in Delhi, would attend a virtual meeting with party MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other leaders regarding the Covid-19 situation in the State.

His younger son and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Tejashwi Yadav too is said to be participating in the virtual meeting.

“Earlier a directive was issued to all party legislators and parliamentarians to stay at their respective constituencies and help common people during the pandemic disease. They have also been asked to visit every health centre in their respective areas to look at the health facilities there and provide all necessary help to people”, a senior State party leader said while adding, “our party chief may also hold a virtual meeting with all these party leaders to take stock of the situation in view of the surge in Covid-19 positive cases in the State”.

Bihar recorded 14,836 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with 61 deaths, taking total number of casualities due to Covid-19 in State so far to 2,987. Total active cases in the State has gone up to 1,13, 478.

Convicted in several fodder scam cases, Mr. Prasad was recently released from jail after he got bail in the fraudulent withdrawal of ₹3.13 crore from Dumka treasury. The imprisoned RJD leader was shifted from Ranchi to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for medical attention as he has been suffering from multiple diseases.

After being released, he went to stay at his daughter’s residence in Delhi in view of the Covid-19 pandemic disease.

Mr. Prasad has been out of politics ever since he was sent to jail in Ranchi, Jharkhand in December 2017.

Meanwhile, on Thursday M.r Prasad tweeted to take on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the dismal health infrastructure in the State.

“There should not be any nomenclature of this regime of saffronised Nitish Kumar. What to talk of oxygen, vaccine injection and beds, when even common medicines for fever are not available in Bihar. The Chief Minister will not give any reply over it”, he said in his tweet in Hindi.