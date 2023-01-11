HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal gets 10-year jail in attempt to murder case

According to the lawyers, Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal and others attacked Padanath Salih, son-in-law of former Union Minister P. M. Sayeed, when they had reached their neighbourhood for intervening in a political issue during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls

January 11, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - Kavaratti

PTI
Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal 

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal  | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A court in Lakshadweep on Wednesday sentenced four people, including Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal to 10 years jail in connection with an attempt to murder case.

Lawyers associated with the case said the District and Sessions Court in Kavaratti also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each on the convicts in the attempt to murder case registered against them in 2009.

According to the lawyers, the MP and others attacked Padanath Salih, son-in-law of former Union Minister P. M. Sayeed, when they had reached their neighbourhood for intervening in a political issue during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to PTI, Faizal said it was a 'politically motivated' case and he would file an appeal in the higher court soon.

Related Topics

Lakshadweep

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.