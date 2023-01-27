HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra released from jail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had granted eight-week interim bail to him.

January 27, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Lakhimpur Kheri (UP)

PTI
Ashish Mishra, accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. File

Ashish Mishra, accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, was released from jail on Friday after the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Senior superintendent of the Kheri district jail Vipin Kumar Mishra told PTI, "He (Ashish Mishra) has been released from the jail. We have got the release order from the sessions court." The Supreme Court on Wednesday had granted eight-week interim bail to him in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence which claimed eight lives.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J.K. Maheshwari directed that Ashish Mishra shall not stay in Uttar Pradesh or Delhi during the interim bail period.

Related stories

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.