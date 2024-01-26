Ladakh’s Muslims, Buddhists up in arms over naming health centres as Ayushman Arogya Mandir

January 26, 2024 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - SRINAGAR

Ladakh’s two main religious bodies, Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and Islamia School-Kargil, on January 25 objected to the move to rename public health centres in the Union Territory as Ayushman Arogya Mandir.

“The recent order of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare [about] renaming the health and wellness centres as Ayushman Arogya Mandir is unfortunate and tantamount to playing with the sentiments of the people of Ladakh,” Chering Dorjey, acting president of the LBA, said.

Mr. Dorjey raised his objection in a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Councillors of Leh and Kargil chapters of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), twin elected bodies that run local governance issues there.

“India is a secular country and using religious names and symbols in the government departments is unconstitutional and unacceptable,” Mr. Dorjey said, while requesting the LAHDC-Leh and LAHDC-Kargil to take up the matter with concerned higher authorities.

Sajjad Kargili, a local politician and a member of the Islamia School-Kargil, said the health institutions, serving as common resources for the people, “require a locally accepted brand that respects the sentiments of all people”.

“Public policies and scheme’s names should mirror the diverse intentions of the public, promoting inclusivity rather than favouring any particular belief system or community,” Mr. Kargili said.

He urged the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor to intervene in the matter. “We urge the consideration of the Ladakhi community’s demand and request to refrain from any branding or changes that incorporate names or symbols associated with a specific belief system on public properties, policies, and institutions,” Mr. Kargili said.

At least 10 councillors from Leh, in a joint letter, warned that this decision might become a hindrance to health centres being universally accessible. “We request the Lt. Governor for considering repealing the order, keeping in mind the religious and cultural sentiments of the residents of Ladakh,” the letter reads.

In an order issued on January 23, the Ministry of Health and Welfare had directed the use of the name, Ayushman Arogya Mandir, for local public health centres in Ladakh.