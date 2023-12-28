GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women account for approximately 49% of the total Ayushman cards created, says Health Ministry data 

The flagship scheme provides health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 12 crore beneficiary families

December 28, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Image used for representation only. File

Image used for representation only. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Women account for approximately 49% of the total Ayushman cards created and approximately 48% of total authorised hospital admissions, noted data released by the Health Ministry.

Ayushman cards are made under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri — Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), which according to the Ministry is the largest publicly funded health assurance scheme in the world and provides health cover of ₹5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. 

Currently as per government figures 55 crore individuals corresponding to 12 crore families are covered under the scheme and many states and union territories implementing AB PM-JAY have further expanded the beneficiary base, at their own cost.

Government data further revealed that as of December 20, 2023, approximately 28.45 Crore Ayushman Cards have been created since the inception of the scheme, out of which, approximately 9.38 crore Ayushman Cards have been created during the year 2023. 

Under the scheme a total of 6.11 crore hospital admissions amounting to ₹78,188 crores were authorised of which 1.7 crore hospitals admissions worth over ₹25,000 crores were authorised during the year 2023 (Jan-Dec 2023). 

The scheme also has a total of 26,901 hospitals including 11,813 private hospitals that have been empanelled under AB PM-JAY to provide healthcare services to scheme beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, as per the data update done by the States and Union Territories in Ayushman Arogya Mandir Portal, till date, 55.66 crore screenings have been done for hypertension and 48.44 crore screenings done for diabetes. Similarly, Ayushman Arogya Mandir has done 32.80 crore screenings for oral cancer, 14.90 crore screenings for cervical cancer in women and more than 10.04 screenings for breast cancer in women. “Further, as on 15th December, 2023, a total of 2.80 crore Yoga/wellness Sessions have been conducted in operational Ayushman Arogya Mandir,” the data noted.

Related Topics

national government / public health/community medicine / healthcare policy

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.