Kushwaha warns of violence against ‘vote loot’

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party president Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday threatened that there would be violence and bloodshed if attempts were made to tamper with EVMs and the results of the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Kushwaha urged the people of Bihar to take up arms to prevent the “loot of votes”. “If anyone attempts to tamper with EVMs or the Lok Sabha poll results, there would be violence and bloodshed,” he said. Leaders of other parties in the Mahagathbandhan — the Congress, the RJD, the Vikassheel Insaan Party and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) — were also present at the press meet.

Mr. Kushwaha has contested from Karakat and Ujiyarpur Lok Sabha constituencies against strong NDA candidates Mahabali Singh (Janata Dal-United) and Nityanand Rai (BJP). Under the seat-sharing pact of the Mahagathbandhan, the RLSP contested from five seats of the total 40 in Bihar.

‘Exit poll illusion’

Mr. Kushwaha recalled the time when incidents of booth capturing were common in Bihar. “Today booth capturing does not take place but attempts are being made to loot the election results. If any attempt like this happens, then I would urge the people of the State and Mahagathbandhan to pick up arms to protect their votes,” he said. “An illusion is being created through the exit polls by BJP leaders… we do not accept these exit polls,” he added.

His remarks came in the wake of reports of alleged movement of EVMs in trucks and vans from one place to another in the State. Earlier, former Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi had tweeted: “EVMs are being confiscated from trucks and vans near strongrooms in the country. When, why, who and for what are they taking these EVMS? Is it a part of a pre-scheduled programme? The Election Commission should make it clear soon.”