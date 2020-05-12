Kolkata’s private hospitals gear up for a future with COVID-19

With their revenues sinking to an all-time low, most private hospitals in Kolkata are now gearing for a full-fledged reopening after having turned away patients for several weeks, for fear of COVID-19 infecting their premises.

Right from the time the first few coronavirus suspects admitted themselves, these hospitals have become extra wary. Extensive screening procedures were put in place, admissions were severely restricted and OPDs closed down overnight. Elderly consultants were sent on leave. Some consultants themselves chose not to admit any patients till the crisis blew over. Elective surgeries were stopped. In short, these hospitals were barely operational.

Now they realise, this situation cannot last forever if they have to survive, that too when India appears poised on the upslope of the curve and it may be months before the infection rate abates. Taxes, bills and salaries need to be paid and infrastructure has to be maintained, so money needs to keep coming in.

“Healthcare is among the foremost in essential services, and shutting down hospitals is inconceivable in modern times. Now, all members of the staff are being recalled, irrespective of their age, co-morbidities or risk to life. The virus is here to stay and we will have to live with it,” said a doctor with Bellevue Clinic, one of Kolkata’s top private hospitals.

Manpower crisis

“Reopening the hospital isn’t going to be easy; the greatest hurdle being the manpower crisis. Other than doctors and nurses, we also need janitors, security staff, kitchen staff, ambulance drivers, managers, accountants, technicians, laboratory staff, and so on. Many of these people stopped coming out of fear,” the doctor said, requesting anonymity.

Hospitals restoring their normal functioning should come as a big relief to non-COVID-19 patients, who have got a poor deal since the outbreak began. Many did not voluntarily stayed away from hospitals out of fear of cross infection. Others could not arrange logistics because of the lockdown. Ambulance services were erratic. Patients with fever and respiratory problems faced discrimination and non-cooperation and had to silently wait it out at home.

“It was a disaster for the society at large. Those suffering from a heart attack or stroke found themselves helpless — hospitals cannot go on turning them away. The pandemic is far from over and the road ahead is fraught with danger, but it is economics that drives the world,” said a critical care specialist working in the private sector, again asking not to be named.

Apollo Gleneagles, another leading private hospital in the city, is also believed to have asked doctors on its payroll to resume work. The reputed Peerless Hospital, which shut down most of its departments last week after it saw too many cases of cross-infection, plans to become fully functional again in about 10 days’ time after fumigation.

Counselling staff

“Our biggest challenge is to get the nurses back. Many of them have fled fearing infection and right now I am counselling them over the phone, assuring them that they will have full protection once they return to work,” said a manager at the hospital.