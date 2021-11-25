Kolkata Municipal Corporation election to be conducted on December 19

The SEC announcement comes at a time when a petition is pending before the Calcutta HC on holding polls to all the 112 civic bodies in West Bengal on a single day.

The West Bengal State Election Commission on November 25 issued notification stating that election to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation will be on December 19. State Election Commissioner Sourav Das said that elections to 144 wards of the city’s civic bodies would be on December 19 where the number of voters is about 40.48 lakhs.

“Model code of conduct comes into effect from today,” Mr. Das said. Polling would be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 19 and election process would be completed by December 22, he added. Officials of the Commission said that restrictions relating to COVID-19 would be observed during the campaign.

The announcement comes at a time when a petition is pending before the Calcutta High Court on holding polls to all the 112 civic bodies in West Bengal, including Kolkata Municipal Corporation, on a single day. The Bharatiya Janata Party leadership had approached the court demanding that polls to all civic bodies be held on a single day. After the notification was issued on Thursday, the BJP leadership has sought the intervention of the court in the matter.

The State Election Commissioner said he would not be able to comment on the matter pending before the court. Mr. Das also added that the commission has waited till November 24 and there had been no order by the court in this regard. He maintained that the poll notification was as per the said procedures laid down in the Act.