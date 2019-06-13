Kolkata doctors strike: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan calls for restraint

Days after some junior doctors at the NRS Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, were grievously assaulted on Monday night following the death of a patient, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has condemned the violence, stating, “It is necessary and important for doctors to have a safe work environment.”

He added that doctors are an integral pillar of society, and often work under stressful and difficult conditions.

‘Observe restraint’

“I urge the patients and their caregivers to observe restraint. Likewise, I also urge doctors to observe restraint so that essential services to the people are not disrupted,” said the Minister on Thursday.

Dr. Vardhan said that he would be taking up the matter with the Bengal State government so that such incidents can be avoided in future.

Expressing solidarity with doctors protesting in West Bengal, resident doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, worked wearing bandages and helmets on their heads in a symbolic protest, and will be joining the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) nationwide call to observe a ‘black day’ on Friday.

“Violence against medical doctors in West Bengal is worrisome and disheartening. There is a complete breakdown of law and order, with reports of mobs attacking doctor hostels with weapons. The government has failed to provide protection and justice to doctors,” said a statement issued by the AIIMS Resident Doctors Association (AIIMS RDA) on Thursday.

One-day strike

The group added that doctors across the country are deeply hurt by this turn of events. “Keeping in view our commitment towards safe and non-violent working environment for residents, AIIMS RDA stands in support of our colleagues in West Bengal and has decided to hold a one-day strike of work on June 14, where only emergency services will be operational,” it said.

Doctors have also urged the West Bengal Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and address security concerns so that residents can continue serving patients. The IMA has directed the members of all its State branches to stage protests and wear black badges on Friday.

Demonstrations

It has instructed all its State presidents and secretaries to organise demonstrations in front of District Collectors’ offices from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, and hand over a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister to the Collectors in every district. The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has also urged its members to observe a ‘black day’ on Thursday against the brutal attack.

“All the local branches and individual members of the IMA will send an appeal to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, demanding a central Act on violence against doctors and hospitals,” said an IMA release.