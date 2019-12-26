Khattar unveils five e-initiatives, including Lokayukta portal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched five new e-initiatives, including Lokayukta portal and addition of 42 new schemes and services on the Saral portal, at the State-level Good Governance programme here on Wednesday.

The other three initiatives were websites of all 22 districts, integration of 91 Tehsils to Web Helris and digital map of village Sirsi (district Karnal) to make the village free from Lal Dora.

Mr. Khattar also announced that the year 2020 would be observed as “Susashan Sankalp Varsh” during which suggestions and reforms in the field of governance would be invited from people of the State. A dedicated website would also be prepared for this purpose on which the people could upload their suggestions. The best among all such suggestions to be received on the website would be considered by the State government.

Three awards

He also announced three categories of awards for outstanding employees, including three awards within the department, three awards from all offices in each district and three at State level. In all, 500 awards would be given to the employees in the State on December 25, 2020. He said that an arrangement of Digilocker has also been made where the employees could keep their certificates and other important documents.

The ‘Lokayukta Portal’ has been developed with several features like acceptance of complaint or grievances, marking of complaint or grievances, enquiry of complaints, disposal of complaints, finalisation of complaints, daily cause list, reopened disposed-of cases and monitoring reports.

‘Web-Helris’ is a web-enabled integrated solution for deed registration and land records management. This portal provides the facility related to deed registration, mutation, jamabandi, khasra gridawari, issuing of copies of record and rights and integration with internal and external entities. The Survey of India (SOI) has started implementing the prestigious project of large scale GIS mapping of entire rural, urban and abadi deh areas. The pilot project of Sirsi village in district Karnal has been completed for the rural and abadi deh areas and field verification of Sirsi work has been done, making it first village in the State to become ‘Lal Dora free’.

The State government has developed 22 district websites using secure, scalable and sugamya platform. All websites have an inbuilt content management system which enables nodal officers to easily manage and update the contents on respective website.

With the launch of additional 42 services on Saral portal, the number of such schemes and services has reached 527. These schemes and services pertaining to the 38 departments, boards and corporations are being provided to the citizens through more than 6,000 Atal Seva Kendras and 115 Antyodaya Kendras throughout 22 districts of the State.