Karni Sena chief’s son found dead at his residence in Ghaziabad

Aniruddh Raghav, son of Karni Sena’s national president Surajpal Raghav, was found dead in mysterious circumstances on Tuesday night at his Ghaziabad residence, police said.
“Prima facie, it seems like a case of suicide; we are waiting for the post-mortem report,” said Nipun Agarawal, SP (City), Ghaziabad.
Mr. Raghav, 32, was living in a rented accommodation in the Land Craft Society of the city for the last three months with his wife. “At the time of death, his wife Shalu was at home. She has been found in a drugged state and is not in a condition to make a statement yet. She has been admitted to the MMG hospital,” said Mr. Agarwal.
The police got a call from a friend of Mr. Raghav and when the team reached the spot, the body was found lying on the bed and a stole tied to the ceiling fan. “We are investigating the case from all possible angles,” he said.
After completing his education in England, Mr. Raghav is said to be an active member of the Karni Sena and the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha. His Facebook page shows him posing with BJP leaders.
(Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)
