Kanhaiya’s convoy attacked again in Bihar

The Communist Party of India leader and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy was pelted with stones on Wednesday by a group of youth chanting slogans in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Mr. Kumar is currently undertaking a month-long march across Bihar.

The CPI leader had launched his march on January 30 from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran and it is scheduled to culminate on February 29 at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan.

A group of youths shouting pro-CAA slogans pelted stones at Mr. Kumar’s convoy at Mallik Chowk in Supaul district where he had gone to address a public meeting. Mr. Kumar was on his way to the neighbouring district of Saharsa. One person was reportedly injured in the attack and windows of three vehicles were damaged.

Mr. Kumar, though, was not hurt in the attack. Ink was also thrown at him but he escaped. The CPI leader’s supporters got down from their vehicles and protested against the attack for some time at the spot.

Later, senior district police officers reached the spot and made elaborate security arrangements for the convoy to pass through the area. “No one has been seriously injured in the incident… one person suffered minor injuries and window panes of some vehicles have been broken,” said Supaul Superintendent of Police S.K. Porika. However, no one has been taken into custody yet in the incident.

Earlier attacks

Earlier, Mr. Kumar’s convoy was attacked in Saran and Sitamarhi districts too — stones were thrown at vehicles. On the day he had begun his protest march, he was also stopped for some time in West Champaran district by the local administration. However, he was later allowed to address people at Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram and his convoy was allowed to proceed for the adjoining district of East Champaran.