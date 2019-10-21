Kamlesh Tiwari murder: U.P. police announce reward for nabbing 2 suspects

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday announced a reward of ₹2.5 lakh each for apprehending the two suspects who committed the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow on October 18.

Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh said all aspects of the murder case, including a possible terror link, were being investigated by a special investigation team. “We are not ruling out any possibility,” he told reporters.

When asked by if he was implying the involvement of a terror group, Mr. Singh said terrorist activities also had several types of modules like self-motivated module and terror outfit module.

“We are looking at all aspects and connecting them, be it the Maharashtra module or the Gujarat module or the Haryana module,” he said.

The three detained by the Gujarat ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) in Surat on suspicion of hatching the conspiracy to murder Kamlesh are being brought to Lucknow on remand for further questioning.

So far, five persons have been detained in connection with the case, including two Muslim clerics from Bijnor who have also been named in an FIR.