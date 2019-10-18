Right-wing leader dead after being attacked in his office

Kamlesh Tiwari, a controversial self-proclaimed right wing leader, on Friday died after being attacked by two unknown assailants at his office in Lucknow.

It is not yet clear if Tiwari, who was the president of the ultra-right fringe outfit Hindu Samaj Party, was shot or stabbed or both.

Pistol recovered

A pistol was recovered from the spot but the body reportedly had stab wounds, sources said, even as the police are investigating the case.

Lucknow Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said two persons had come to visit Tiwari at his office-cum-residence in the Naka area of the Uttar Pradesh capital.

The three had a discussion on the first floor of the office and even had tea, but soon after, the two unidentified persons attacked Tiwari, Mr. Naithani said.

An injured Tiwari was taken to the Trauma Centre where he was declared dead, the officer said.

Prima facie, it appears the two attacked Tiwari due to a “personal animosity”, said the SSP, adding that it was likely that the victim knew the assailants personally.

State Director General of Police O.P. Singh said the accused spent 30 minutes with Tiwari at his house and even handed him a box of sweets.

Vital CCTV footage

The accused would be arrested within 48 hours, assured Mr. Singh, adding that the police had found “vital clues and CCTV footages”.

A weapon was recovered from the spot, even as the police formed 10 teams to investigate the case.

A friend of Tiwari’s, while speaking to the media soon after the incident, said that one of the assailants was wearing saffron clothes and carried a pistol.

Tiwari had shot into the limelight when, in 2015, as a member of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, he triggered protests from a section of Muslim groups over his derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The Uttar Pradesh government then slapped the stringent National Security Act against Tiwari but the Allahabad High Court revoked it soon after.

Contested LS poll

Tiwari contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Faizabad as an Independent but lost his deposit. He had several criminal cases against him.

Tiwari’s wife Kiran Tiwari has alleged that he was murdered as part of a conspiracy by two Muslim clerics from Bijnor, who she said had in 2016 announced a bounty of ₹1.5crore on him over his controversial comments.

The State government has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team under IG Lucknow to probe the case.