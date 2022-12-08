Justice Tashi Rabstan is first Ladakhi to become Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh

December 08, 2022 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - SRINAGAR

Celebrations broke out across the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh as Justice Tashi Rabstan became the first Ladakhi to reach the position of in-charge Chief Justice of the joint High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday.

Justice Rabstan assumed the position following the retirement of Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey. “In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Shri Justice Tashi Rabstan, senior-most Judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, with effect from 08.12.2022 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Ali Mohd. Magrey,” reads the official notification.

Justice Rabstan is from Skurbuchan village, Leh, and became the first judge from Ladakh.

‘Historic day for Ladakh’

Tashi Gyalson, chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh, an elected body, described the elevation of Justice Rabstan as “a historic day for Ladakh”.

“Indeed, a proud moment for the entire Ladakh as the son of Ladakhi soil would now take over the highest judicial position of two Union Territories. He was the first Ladakhi to become a judge of the High Court and now he would assume the duties of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh. We are proud of him and we would definitely hope to see him in much higher positions in the future,” Mr. Gyalson said.

Senior lawyers of the Bar Association Kargil-Ladakh also welcomed the elevation and hoped to see circuit courts in Ladakh.

“The JK High Court Bar Association, Srinagar, welcomes the appointment of Justice Rabistan. The association hopes for vibrant, proactive and speedy justice delivery system, especially in liberty matters ,” its spokesman G.N. Shaheen said.