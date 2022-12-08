  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

Justice Tashi Rabstan is first Ladakhi to become Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh

Justice Rabstan is from Skurbuchan village, Leh, and became the first judge from Ladakh.

December 08, 2022 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice of the joint High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice of the joint High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Celebrations broke out across the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh as Justice Tashi Rabstan became the first Ladakhi to reach the position of in-charge Chief Justice of the joint High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday.

Justice Rabstan assumed the position following the retirement of Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey. “In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Shri Justice Tashi Rabstan, senior-most Judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, with effect from 08.12.2022 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Ali Mohd. Magrey,” reads the official notification.

Justice Rabstan is from Skurbuchan village, Leh, and became the first judge from Ladakh.

‘Historic day for Ladakh’

Tashi Gyalson, chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh, an elected body, described the elevation of Justice Rabstan as “a historic day for Ladakh”.

“Indeed, a proud moment for the entire Ladakh as the son of Ladakhi soil would now take over the highest judicial position of two Union Territories. He was the first Ladakhi to become a judge of the High Court and now he would assume the duties of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh. We are proud of him and we would definitely hope to see him in much higher positions in the future,” Mr. Gyalson said.

Senior lawyers of the Bar Association Kargil-Ladakh also welcomed the elevation and hoped to see circuit courts in Ladakh. 

“The JK High Court Bar Association, Srinagar, welcomes the appointment of Justice Rabistan. The association hopes for vibrant, proactive and speedy justice delivery system, especially in liberty matters ,” its spokesman G.N. Shaheen said.

Related Topics

judge / Jammu and Kashmir / judiciary (system of justice) / Ladakh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.