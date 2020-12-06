Judge’s death: Gujarat High Court, other courts to remain shut on Monday

Justice Udhwani tested positive for COVID-19 on November 19 and died on Saturday due to complications arising out of the infection.

The Gujarat High Court and subordinate courts in the State will remain closed on Monday on account of the death of Justice G R Udhwani, the High Court said on Sunday.

Justice Udhwani, 59, the sitting High Court judge, tested positive for COVID-19 on November 19 and died at a private hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday due to complications arising out of the infection.

The High Court in a notification said a holiday is declared on Monday in the Gujarat High Court and subordinate courts as well as their offices in the State on account of the sad demise of Justice G R Udhwani.

A full court reference via video conference will also be held at the High Court on Monday to offer him tributes and condolences.

Justice Udhwani, who hailed from Ahmedabad, was elevated as additional judge of the High Court on November 12, 2012 and was confirmed as a permanent judge on July 10, 2014.

Before that, he served as Registrar General of the High Court between June 20, 2011 and November 11, 2012.

He had also served as Registrar of the High Court.

In his legal career spanning over three decades, he had also served as judge of the city civil court in Ahmedabad and as additional judge of a special POTA ((Prevention of Terrorism Act) court.