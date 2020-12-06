Other States

Judge’s death: Gujarat High Court, other courts to remain shut on Monday

The Gujarat High Court and subordinate courts in the State will remain closed on Monday on account of the death of Justice G R Udhwani, the High Court said on Sunday.

Justice Udhwani, 59, the sitting High Court judge, tested positive for COVID-19 on November 19 and died at a private hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday due to complications arising out of the infection.

The High Court in a notification said a holiday is declared on Monday in the Gujarat High Court and subordinate courts as well as their offices in the State on account of the sad demise of Justice G R Udhwani.

A full court reference via video conference will also be held at the High Court on Monday to offer him tributes and condolences.

Justice Udhwani, who hailed from Ahmedabad, was elevated as additional judge of the High Court on November 12, 2012 and was confirmed as a permanent judge on July 10, 2014.

Before that, he served as Registrar General of the High Court between June 20, 2011 and November 11, 2012.

He had also served as Registrar of the High Court.

In his legal career spanning over three decades, he had also served as judge of the city civil court in Ahmedabad and as additional judge of a special POTA ((Prevention of Terrorism Act) court.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Coronavirus | 11% of symptomatic negative cases in Delhi were positive after RT-PCR

Kushwaha-Nitish meeting triggers reunion buzz, RLSP chief downplays speculations

PAGD facing existential crisis, says BJP ahead of 4th phase of DDC elections

FIR lodged against Tejashwi Yadav, 18 other Opposition leaders for staging protest in support of farmers without permission

Three ranking rebel leaders of Manipur arrested

Two minor sisters from PoK inadvertently cross into India in JK’s Poonch

Hopeful of implementation of CAA by January, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bajrang Dal leader’s threat to beat up Hindus visiting church to be probed

After Adhikari, yet another Bengal Minister voices discontent over party functioning

Delhi BJP spokesperson, wife killed in road accident in UP

New ordinance: Moradabad police arrest Muslim man who came to register marriage with Hindu girl

SIT intensifies probe in Odisha minor’s murder; Congress, BJP teams meet her parents

Pakistan Army shells villages, border posts in J&K’s Poonch, Kathua

Bengal CID names Mukul Roy as conspirator in TMC MLA murder case

Policeman, civilian injured in militant attack on checkpoint in Srinagar

Saradha scam: leaders who took money from me are joining BJP, alleges arrested group chairman

Case against 150 protesting sugarcane farmers for ‘unlawful assembly’ in Maharashtra

A field day for Rakesh Tikait

BJP wins over 1,075 panchayat seats unopposed in Arunachal

Rajasthan unveils amnesty schemes for mandi traders

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2020 6:26:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/judges-death-gujarat-high-court-other-courts-to-remain-shut-on-monday/article33263703.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY