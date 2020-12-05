Other States

Justice Udhwani of Gujarat High Court passes away

Justice G.R. Udhwani of Gujarat High Court died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday. He was 59.

He contracted the disease after Diwali and was admitted to the hospital following symptoms. During treatment, his condition worsened as infection spread in his lungs.

Justice Udhwani was elevated as High Court judge in 2012.

He joined the Bench as a judge in Ahmedabad City Civil Court in 1997 and was appointed as an Additional Judge, Special Court (POTA), in October 2003. He was also appointed as the Registrar General of the Gujarat High Court before he was elected as a judge.

