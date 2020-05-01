J&K reports 25 fresh COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir reported 25 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 639.

Government spokesman Rohit Kansal said the Union Territory also recorded 31 cases of recovery. “It is the first time the number of recoveries overtook the number of those who tested positive in a day.”

The total number of patients who have recovered now stands at 247, including 51 from the Jammu division and 196 from the Kashmir division.

The official said that of the 25 fresh cases, 12 were reported from Anantnag, six from Kupwara, two each from Srinagar and Shopian and one each from Budgam, Bandipora and Baramulla.

In Hirpora, a hotspot in Shopian district, two fresh cases pushed the total number to 49. “Hirpora saw an exponential increase in the number of cases since the first was recorded on April 8. A total of 74 cases has been reported from the entire Shopian district,” officials said.

Bandipora district topped, with 128 positive cases. In Jammu division, all 26 patients have recovered in Jammu district, officials said. In Pulwama, five more villages were declared red zones and surrounding villages buffer zones on Friday. This comes with seven fresh cases reported after no case emerged for a month. In all, 17 villages have been declared red zones.