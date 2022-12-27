J&K regional leaders laud Bharat Jodo Yatra in unison, express wish to join

December 27, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has struck a rare resonance with the top regional players of Jammu and Kashmir, including the National Conference’s (NC) Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah; and Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti, who have not only expressed their wish to join the yatra but have also pitched for aligning the secular forces in the country.

For the past one month, former J&K Chief Minister Ms. Mufti has been hailing Mr. Gandhi’s yatra in her speeches across the Union Territory (UT). She has described Mr. Gandhi as the custodian of the value system handed down by Nehru and Gandhi to India and founded on secular credentials.

“I salute Mr. Gandhi’s indomitable courage. Mahatma Gandhi laid down his life for communal harmony and brotherhood and Mr. Gandhi is fighting to uphold those values in the face of the brazen attempts by the current regime to dismantle the foundations of India,” Ms. Mufti said in Jammu on Monday.

On joining the yatra, Ms. Mufti said, “I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India.”

Dr. Abdullah, too, has praised Mr. Gandhi for the yatra in his speeches and expressed desire to receive him personally at Lakhanpur, on the J&K-Punjab border.

While NC sources have said Mr. Omar Abdullah will also be part of the yatra, CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami and JD(U) leaders are also among the other prominent names planning to join Mr. Gandhi.

Meanwhile, sources said the Congress has formally invited the J&K-based parties to join the yatra. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal and J&K in-charge Rajani Patil, who are in Srinagar to oversee the arrangements ahead of Mr. Gandhi’s visit, have praised the response of the regional leaders.

“I am very much happy to say that leaders like Dr. Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Ms. Mufti and others are joining the yatra in J&K. Like-minded people and parties across India have expressed the will to join it and the impact of yatra is increasing with each passing day,” Mr. Venugopal said.

The over-three-month long yatra is likely to culminate in Srinagar with the unfurling of the Tricolour. “The yatra is aimed at sending a clear and loud message to divisive forces like the BJP and Sangh Parivar, who have caused a massive damage to the country and the Constitution. It’s a socio-political initiative to protect the idea of India,” Mr. Venugopal said.

Mr. Venugopal and Ms. Patil on Tuesday held detailed discussions on the yatra with regional party leaders in Srinagar. They also met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Mr. Venugopal said people from different political parties believing in the core ideology of the Congress will join the yatra as “a hope for all Indians”.