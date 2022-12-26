  1. EPaper
Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former PMs, Mahatma Gandhi

The Congress leader had initially planned to pay homage to the former prime ministers on December 24 after his Bharat Jodo Yatra march but later rescheduled it to Monday morning

December 26, 2022 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi on December 26.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers in Delhi on Monday morning.

He visited Veer Bhumi, Shakti Sthal and Shanti Van, the memorials of former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Rahul Gandhi also visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, and Vijay Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

He paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.

The Congress leader had initially planned to pay homage to the former prime ministers on Saturday after his Bharat Jodo Yatra march but later rescheduled it to Monday morning.

