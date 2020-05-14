J&K records 11th death due to COVID-19

One more person succumbed to COVID-19 in Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday, as 37 people tested positive for the virus. The total number of cases rose to 970
An official said a 75-year-old man from Jammu became the eleventh victim of COVID-19.
Of 37 new cases, 20 were reported from Anantnag, seven from Budgam, one each from Baramulla and Kulgam districts, while five samples tested positive from the Jammu division.
“Till date, 1,00,683 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance,” said the offcial.
Anantnag tops the of districts with the highest number of cases at 145 positive cases.
