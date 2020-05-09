Coronavirus | 30 more test positive in J&K, cases mount to 823

Jammu and Kashmir’s coronavirus cases topped the 800 mark on Friday, as 30 more tested positive.

“The total number of positive cases is 823. Around 450 are active cases, 364 have recovered and nine have died,” a Jammu and Kashmir government spokesman said.

The spokesman said 88,067 travellers and persons in contact with suspected COVID-19 cases had been put under surveillance. “Bandipora tops the list with 134 positive cases, followed by Srinagar at 129, Anantnag 122 and Baramulla 106 cases,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Pulwama administration on Friday said three positive cases in the district were undergoing treatment in hospitals and two had undergone surgeries.

“Among the three cases, a resident of Pampore was admitted to a Srinagar hospital and was undergoing treatment for a fracture. An elderly man from Larkipora, Padgampora, who has been intermittently visiting the Srinagar hospital for liver treatment has tested positive for COVID-19. The third one is a 60-year-old woman from Naibugh, Nowdal Tral, who was operated upon and later discharged from a Srinagar hospital,” said the spokesman.

The spokesman said the contact tracing of the family members and relatives who had visited the persons had been initiated.