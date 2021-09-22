Other States

J&K constable killed by colleague’s fire

A policeman died of bullet injuries after another policeman opened fire at him late on Tuesday, mistaking him to be an “anti-national element” in north Kashmir’s Handwara.

A police spokesman said Ajay Dhar, a resident of Handwara’s Langate, suffered bullet injuries when “a sentry assumed that there was an attack by anti-national elements and opened fire.”

Dhar died of his injuries later, the police said, adding that he was “forcefully trying to enter a temple at midnight” in the area.

Soldier’s body recovered

The body of a missing soldier has been recovered after a year in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

Locals said the body of rifleman Shakir Manzoor Wagey was spotted in Mohammad Pora village and it was identified by his father, Manzoor Ahmed Wagay, who said he was able to identify the body of his son from the feet, hair and his bracelet.

Shakir Manzoor Wagey worked with the Territorial Army and was missing since August 2, 2020.

A police officer said a DNA sampling would be carried out to establish the identity of the body.

In August 2020, Manzoor Ahmed Wagay was able to find blood-soaked clothes and his son’s damaged car, days after his abduction by unknown gunmen.

The police said they had killed a militant behind the soldier’s abduction this year.


