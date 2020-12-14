JJP should cut ties with BJP, Dushyant should resign: Cong

A day after the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, met Union Ministers over the farmers’ protest, the Congress on Sunday accused him of indulging in political “photo opportunism”.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a statement, said, “Dushyant Chautala should not hide behind the drama of holding talks with BJP leaders and Union Ministers and instead should come forward to withdraw support from the Haryana government and resign from the post of Deputy Chief Minister.”
“The BJP-JJP government in Haryana adopted shameful tactics like branding the agitation being sponsored by Khalistanis-China-Pakistan to defame this agitation. Despite all those things, JJP and Dushyant Chautala are shamefully clinging to power,” Mr. Surjewala said.
He said for the success of the farmers’ agitation, JJP legislators should part ways with the government. “I call upon JJP and its MLAs to immediately withdraw their support to the BJP led government leaving behind the greed for power.”
