Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets Lalu Prasad, says will fight Bihar polls together

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met RJD president Lalu Prasad in RIMS here on Saturday and said they will fight the Bihar polls together.
Soren spent more than an hour with Prasad at RIMS Director’s bungalow, where the RJD leader is staying.
Coming out of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Mr. Soren told reporters, “we will fight Bihar elections together.”
He said the former Bihar chief minister’s health is better now.
RJD is a partner in the coalition government headed by Mr. Soren in Jharkhand. Besides JMM, the Congress is also part of the government in the State.
Asked on how many seats the JMM will field its candidates in Bihar where polls are due in October-November, Mr. Soren said “wait for some more time to know who will enter the poll fray from where”.
It may be noted that JMM had recently demanded 12 seats in Bihar under Grand Alliance. But, the RJD which heads the opposition grouping there, had indicated that it would spare not more than 2-3 seats to the Jharkhand based regional party.
The Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar consists of RJD, Congress, RLSP of former union minister Upendra Kushwaha and VIP of Bollywood setdesigner Mukesh Sahni.
The RJD supremo who is convicted in four cases of the multi-crore rupee fodder scam in Bihar is lodged in jail in Ranchi.
On health grounds he was shifted to RIMS. Recently in the wake of his attendants testing positive, Prasad was moved to the Director’s bungalow from the private ward of the State-run hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath