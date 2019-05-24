Jammu & Kashmir parties call for fresh initiatives

Jammu & Kashmir regional parties, the National Conference (NC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the J&K People’s Movement, on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP’s historic victory and expressed hope that justice would be done to the people of the State.

“I hope the new dispensation at the Centre will initiate a dialogue with Pakistan and do justice to the people of J&K. I am also hopeful of reconciliation and rapprochement in the State,” said NC president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who won the Srinagar seat.

Warning against the muscular policy that resulted in the “blinding of the youth in the past five years”, Dr. Abdullah said, “A confrontation between India and Pakistan only puts J&K in the line of fire. J&K will benefit from a bonhomie between India and Pakistan.”

He said he would continue to fight to protect the secular character of the country. “We have to fight for the protection of a secular India. We will spare no effort towards protecting Article 370 and Article 35-A. The other enormous task ahead of us is to protect the ideals of the Constitution of India,” he added.

NC leader Omar Abdullah also praised the BJP’s performance. “So the exit polls were correct...Credit to PM Modisahib and Amit Shah who put together a winning alliance and a very professional campaign,” said Mr. Abdullah.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who lost from the Anantnag constituency, said, “Congratulations to Narendra Modiji for a historic mandate. Today surely belongs to the BJP and its allies. It’s time for the Congress to get an Amit Shah,” she tweeted.

J&K People’s Movement chairman Shah Faesal congratulated Mr. Modi for the “landslide win.”

“The mandate must be respected. We in J&K are hopeful that tempers will be allowed to calm down. In this second term, Mr. Modi can make history by reaching out to the people of J&K. Kashmir has to heal,” said Mr. Faesal.