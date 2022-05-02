Jammu and Kashmir government, Jamia Auqaf face-off over Id prayers in Srinagar

The administration claims it has inputs about likely anti-India protests, violent clashes on the occasion

Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

There is a face-off between the Jammu and Kashmir authorities and the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, caretakers of the historic Jamia Masjid, on Sunday over timing of Id prayers at the traditional Eidgah venue and the grand mosque in Srinagar, casting a shadow on being allowed permission for any congregational prayers at these places.

Official sources said the Jammu and Kashmir authorities, for a third straight year, might not allow Id congregational prayers at the traditional Eidgah venue and the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar “following the inputs about likely anti-India protests and violent clashes on the occasion”.

The administration had proposed to the Auqaf to hold Id prayers at the Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, by or before 7 a.m. and had categorically denied permission for any congregational prayers at Eidgah, which has witnessed biggest gatherings in the past with many turning into anti-India protests.

‘Imposing conditions’

The Auqaf, which takes care of the grand 600-year-old mosque, however, accused the authorities of “imposing conditions” on Id prayers at Jamia Masjid, including maintaining peace after the prayers. The Auqaf had earlier announced to hold the congregational Id prayers at 9.30 a.m. Sources said the Auqaf had decided not to advance the timing of ID prayers as suggested by the administration.

The authorities have not formally announced their decision on allowing Id prayers at the Jamia Masjid or not.

Sources said the administration had “reliable inputs on likely disruption and clashes at Jamia Masjid after Id prayers”.

Violence, stone pelting

According to the police, 11 cases of violence and stone pelting took place on Fridays in between 2016 to 2019. Police sources said several security forces jawans were injured in the clashes.

The Jamia Masjid has by and large remained closed since the Centre ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional position in August 2019. The authorities, however, allowed Ramzan prayers this year. Head priest of the mosque and Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also remains under house arrest for the same period. The Auqaf had demanded release of the Mirwaiz on the occasion of Id.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has also condemned the move to continue the Mirwaiz’s detention.

“Our hallowed grand mosque, Jama Masjid, continues to be out of bound for Muslims even for Id prayers, causing great hurt and sorrow to the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir, as does the prolonged detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq,” Ms. Mufti said.