Jamaat properties worth ₹90 crore barred from usage, entry in J&K by State Investigation Agency

November 26, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), a special wing of the J&K Police, on Saturday listed 11 properties of banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and barred it from usage and entry in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

The properties worth ₹90 crore were notified and subsequently confiscated by the District Magistrate, Anantnag, after a recommendation was made to the court by the SIA on Saturday.

The SIA said the move was to choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India’s sovereignty.

The authorities notified the properties after exercising powers conferred under Section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. “Red entry to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records,” the SIA said.

The notified properties included residential houses in Bijbehara, an orchard land in Rakhi Moman Danjipora area, a shopping complex in Arwani village and a commercial-cum-residential structure in Jablipora village.

A land plot in the name of Jamaat-e-Islami Amiri Zilla Ghulam Ahmad Paddey from Bijbehara was also sealed. The Iqra English Medium School, Srigufwara, was also notified.

“This has a lot of significance vis-à-vis Jamaat activities. This will end up in crescendo, as the fight against terror networks, unlawful associations progresses. The action would uproot the menace of terror funding to a great extent in the UT of J&K besides being a stepping stone in ensuring rule of law and a society without fear,” the SIA said.

Earlier, the SIA identified 188 JeI properties across the UT for such action. The socio-religious group, JeI, was banned in February 2019 as “an unlawful association” under Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Earlier this month, nine assets, including a school, were notified in Shopian of south Kashmir, the district that saw the rise of the socio-religious group in J&K in 1942.