Jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari to face criminal conspiracy charge in ambulance case

He is accused of procuring vehicle for illegal use

Jailed MLA from Mau Mukhtar Ansari, who is set to be transferred to a jail in Uttar Pradesh from Punjab, will now face charges of criminal conspiracy for his alleged role in forging documents and procuring an ambulance for private and illegal use.

The controversy erupted last week after the U.P. government alleged that the Punjab government had allowed Mr. Ansari to be escorted to court in a bulletproof, luxury ambulance that had a number plate of Barabanki district of U.P.

Barabanki police then registered an FIR against BJP leader Alka Rai on charges of cheating and forgery after it surfaced that the ambulance was used to ferry Mr. Ansari from Ropar jail to a court in Mohali by the Punjab police.

Ms. Rai is the owner of the Shyam Sanjeevni Hospital in Mau district, under whose address the ambulance was allegedly registered.

A case was lodged against her under various sections of the IPC.

Now, Barabanki police said charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation and furnishing false documents and provisions of the CLA Act would be added to the FIR.

A police team from Barabanki went to Mau and questioned the accused. During investigation, the name of Mr. Ansari and some others came to light for criminal conspiracy in preparing the forged documents, said the SP.

The MLA and the others are accused of purchasing the ambulance through forged documents for activities against the law, registering it for wrong use and keeping the vehicle in custody and operating it despite the illegality, said the SP.

One person, Rajnath Yadav of Mau, was arrested in the matter, while action was being initiated against the rest, said the officer.