Mukhtar Ansari ambulance row: U.P. Police lodge FIR against woman BJP leader

Alka Rai is charged with forgery in the ownership of ambulance used to ferry jailed Mau MLA Mukhtar Ansari by Punjab Police

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district registered an FIR against a woman Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Friday on charges of cheating and forgery after it surfaced that an ambulance with a number plate from the district was used to ferry jailed MLA Mukhtar Ansari from Ropar jail to a court in Mohali by the Punjab Police. The Supreme Court had last week directed the Punjab government to hand over the custody of the controversial MLA.

The case was lodged against Alka Rai, who claimed before media the she was the regional general secretary of the BJP’s women unit in Gorakhpur.

The controversy erupted after the U.P. government alleged that the Punjab government had allowed Mr. Ansari to be escorted to court in a luxury, bullet-proof ambulance that had a number plate of Barabanki district.

The U.P. government and the Punjab government have been having a war of words over the custody of the jailed MLA from Mau. The Yogi Adityanath-led U.P. government has accused the Congress-led Punjab government of shielding and protecting the MLA while the latter has refuted the charges.

A probe by the U.P. Transport Department found that the address and documents provided for the registration of the ambulance in 2013 were “prima facie fraud” and forged, said Yamuna Prasad, Superintendent of Police, Barabanki. The address stated during registration was not found to be in Rafi Nagar area of Barabanki, said the officer.

A case was lodged under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC against Alka Rai, who is the owner of the Shyam Sanjeevni Hospital in Mau district, from where Mr. Ansari is an MLA. The ambulance was allegedly registered to an address linked to her hospital.

In the FIR, it is alleged that the fitness of the said ambulance had expired on January 31, 2017, yet it was being put to use without proper fitness or insurance.

BJP government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said a probe would be conducted into the matter, and he accused the Congress government of providing patronage to the MLA.

“Under which law was Mr. Ansari provided a luxury, bullet-proof ambulance by Punjab Police?” he asked while talking to a TV channel.

Ms. Rai had denied any links with Barabanki or where the ambulance was being used. She said that since Mr. Ansari was the local MLA, he has sent her a message and some papers some years ago, requesting to purchase an ambulance allotted to the hospital for the public.

Ms. Rai told reporters that though the hospital signed the papers, she had no information about the ambulance or the matter following it She claimed to know about the registration of the ambulance in her name only now, through media.

Mr. Prasad said action would be taken against all concerned people who assisted in forging the documents.