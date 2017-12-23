Jagdambika Pal gets jail term for poll code violation

Other States

A court here has awarded one-month jail term to BJP MP Jagdambika Pal for violating the model code of conduct during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The Uttar Pradesh MP was, however, granted bail by the court soon after.

Mr. Pal had been accused of using more than the permissible number of vehicles during a rally in Bansi.

The then SDM had lodged a case against him in Bansi Kotwali, additional prosecution officer Keshav Pandey said.

Chief judicial magistrate Sanjay Chaudhary pronounced the verdict on Friday, Mr. Pandey said.

The CJM also imposed a fine of ₹100 on Mr. Pal, he said.

